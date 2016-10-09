DON’T MISS A MOMENT CONTEST

THE DON’T MISS A MOMENT CONTEST (THE “CONTEST”) IS INTENDED TO BE CONDUCTED IN CANADA ONLY AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED AND EVALUATED ACCORDING TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAW. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. THE CONTEST IS OPEN TO CANADIAN RESIDENTS ONLY AND PARTICIPANTS MUST BE THE AGE OF MAJORITY OR OLDER IN THEIR PROVINCE OR TERRITORY OF RESIDENCE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID IN WHOLE OR IN PART WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ENTRY IN THIS CONTEST CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF THESE CONTEST RULES (THE “CONTEST RULES”).

1. ELIGIBILITY. To be eligible for this Contest, an individual must:

(a) be a legal resident of the province of Saskatchewan; and

(b) be of the age of majority or older in his/her province or territory of residence at the time of entry.

Employees of Leader-Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) and Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club Inc. (“Roughriders”) (Postmedia and Roughriders collectively, the "Sponsors"), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, related companies, advertising and promotional agencies, and the household members of any of the above, are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

The Sponsors shall have the right at any time to require proof of identity and/or eligibility, in a form acceptable to the Sponsors, including without limitation, government issued photo identification, to participate in the Contest. Failure to provide such proof may result in disqualification. All personal and other information requested by and supplied to the Sponsors for the purpose of the Contest must be truthful, complete, accurate and in no way misleading. The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant should such an entrant at any stage supply untruthful, incomplete, inaccurate or misleading personal details and/or information.

2. CONTEST PERIOD. The Contest begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CT”) on September 26, 2016 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on October 9, 2016 (the "Contest Period") after which time the Contest will be closed and no further entries shall be accepted.

3. HOW THE CONTEST WORKS.

(a) To enter the Contest, entrants may visit the Contest Website (defined below) and enter their personal information in the field of the entry form before clicking on the “Submit” button at the bottom of the entry form (the “Regular Entry”).

(b) Once an entrant has submitted a Regular Entry into the Contest, a screen will immediately appear to confirm receipt of the entry (the “Thank You Screen”). On the Thank You Screen will be two (2) buttons allowing the entrants to share the Contest Website on Facebook and/or Twitter. For additional entries into the Contest, an entrant may share the Contest Website URL to his/her personal Facebook and/or Twitter accounts using the designated share buttons on the Thank You Page (the “Bonus Entries”, each, a “Bonus Entry”). There will be a limit of one (1) Bonus Entry per Facebook share and one (1) Bonus Entry per Twitter share, for a maximum of two (2) Bonus Entries per entrant during the Contest Period.

4. HOW TO ENTER. There is no purchase necessary to enter the Contest. Enter using any of the methods of entry outlined below. No entries will be accepted by any other means:

(a) The following methods of entry are acceptable:

(i) To enter online, complete and submit the entry form located at www.leaderpost.com/dontmisscontest (the “Contest Website”).

(ii) To submit a Bonus Entry into the Contest, click on the Facebook and Twitter buttons on the Thank You Page after submitting your Regular Entry in order to share the Contest Website URL on your personal Facebook and/or Twitter accounts.

(iii) For no purchase entries, clearly print your full name, complete mailing address, daytime telephone number, email address and age at time of entry on a plain piece of paper and submit it to the attention of Don’t Miss a Moment Contest c/o Regina Leader-Post at 1964 Park Street, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4P 3G4 (the “No Purchase Entries”, each, a “No Purchase Entry”).

(b) Limit of one (1) Regular Entry and one (1) Bonus Entry per social media (i.e. one (1) via Facebook share and one (1) via Twitter share) for a total of (2) Bonus Entries, or three (3) No Purchase Entries per person per e-mail address during the Contest Period. In the case of multiple entries, only the first eligible entry will be considered.

(c) All entries become the sole property of the Sponsors and none will be returned for any reason. Entries must be received no later than the end of the Contest Period. Entries will be declared invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, garbled or mechanically or electronically reproduced. No communication or correspondence will be exchanged with entrants except with those selected for a Prize (defined below).

(d) Entries submitted by mail must be received by the Sponsors no later than the end of the Contest Period, and each entry must be in a separate envelope bearing sufficient postage.

(e) Entries received online shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the entry. For the purpose of the Contest Rules, “authorized account holder" of an e-mail address is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Each selected entrant may be required to provide the Sponsors with proof that the selected entrant is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry.

5. FACEBOOK RULES.

(a) The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook and the entrants are providing their information directly to the Sponsors and not to Facebook.

(b) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions governing use of Facebook (the “Facebook Terms of Use”), which are posted on Facebook. Entrant further agrees to be bound by the decisions of Facebook in the event that Facebook blocks or shuts down a Facebook Account due to failure to abide by the Facebook Terms of Use, such decision to be final and binding in all respects. Facebook reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to suspend any Facebook Account found to be in breach of the Facebook Terms of Use.

(c) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to release Facebook from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest,

participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom.

(d) Entrants may not create and/or use multiple Facebook accounts in an attempt to gain more than the permitted number of entries and/or votes in connection with this Contest.

(e) Use of any automated system to register for, or otherwise participate in the Contest is prohibited and is grounds for disqualification.

(f) Charges may be applied, by a wireless service provider, for the use of Facebook through wireless internet use or application use from your wireless device. The wireless service provider is solely responsible for the service it provides to you. Postmedia is in no way responsible for the accuracy, timeliness, delivery or receipt of any messages, uploads or votes transmitted through the wireless service provider and disclaims any responsibility in respect thereof. Message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding such charges. You are solely responsible for such charges and Postmedia disclaims any responsibility for the payment of any charges in respect of your wireless service provider.

6. TWITTER RULES.

(a) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions governing use of the Twitter Website (the “Twitter Terms of Use”), which are posted on the Twitter Website. Entrant further agrees to be bound by the decisions of Twitter in the event that Twitter blocks or shuts down a Twitter Account due to failure to abide by the Twitter Terms of Use, such decision to be final and binding in all respects. Twitter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to suspend any Twitter Account found to be in breach of the Twitter Terms of Use.

(b) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to release Twitter from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom

(c) The Tweeting of duplicate, or near duplicate, updates or links of the Promotional Message or any other similar message is prohibited. Any entrant found to be posting duplicate or near duplicate updates will be ineligible for this Contest.

(d) Entrants may not create and/or use multiple Twitter Accounts in an attempt to gain more than the permitted number of entries in connection with this Contest. Any entrant found to be using multiple Twitter Accounts will be ineligible for this Contest.

(e) All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the Prizes (as defined below) will only be awarded to the person whose name is are associated with the winning Twitter Account.

(f) By participating in this Contest, entrants consent to receive an email or Twitter message from the Sponsors.

(g) Charges may be applied, by a wireless service provider, for any Tweets or retweets posted via

SMS from your wireless device. The wireless service provider is solely responsible for the service it provides to you. Postmedia is in no way responsible for the accuracy, timeliness, delivery or receipt of any text messages transmitted through the wireless service provider and disclaims any responsibility in respect thereof. Message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding such charges. You are solely responsible for such charges and Postmedia disclaims any responsibility for the payment of any charges in respect of your wireless service provider.

7. PRIZE.

(a) Prize. There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won by the Prize winner (the “Winner”)] consisting of the following:

(i) four (4) admission tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs BC Lions football game taking place at 3:00 p.m. CST on October 29, 2016 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, including a pre-game experience for four (4) to watch the warm-ups at field level;

(ii) four (4) Rider Store gift cards valued at Fifty Dollars (CDN $50.00) each;

(iii) one (1) gift card for a restaurant in Regina, Saskatchewan to be selected by the Sponsors in their sole discretion valued at One Hundred Dollars (CDN $100.00); and

(iv) five (5) copies of the Regina Leader-Post souvenir magazine entitled Field of Green.

(b) The Prize has an approximate value of Six Hundred Dollars (CDN $600.00).

(c) The Winner is not entitled to monetary difference between actual Prize value and stated approximate Prize value, if any.

(d) The Prize will be distributed within five (5) days after the Winner has been successfully contacted and notified of his/her Prize and fulfilled the requirements set out herein. The Prize must be claimed within ten (10) business days of notification of being selected as a Winner. Failure to claim the Prize within the allotted time period may result in your disqualification and forfeiture of all rights to the Prize (in the Sponsor’s sole discretion).

(e) The Winner and his/her guests must be available to attend the event on October 29, 2016. Should the Winner and/or his/her guests be unable to attend on the dates and times designated by the Sponsors, the Prize may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. The Winner and his/her guests will be responsible for (without limitation) transportation to and from the event, taxes, meals and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and any other expense not explicitly included in the Prize.

(f) Guests must comply with the Contest Rules and sign and return the Release (described below). The Prize is awarded solely to the Winner and guests do not have any rights to the Prize independent of the Winner, and may not travel without the Winner.

(g) Prizes must be accepted as awarded and cannot be transferred, assigned, substituted or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsors. Any unused portion of a Prize will be forfeited and have no cash value. The Sponsors reserve the right, in its and their sole discretion, to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if a Prize (or any portion thereof) cannot

be awarded for any reason.

(h) If Prizes are shipped, they shall not be insured and the Sponsors shall not assume any liability for lost, damaged or misdirected Prizes.

8. WINNER SELECTION. One (1) Winner shall be selected as follows:

(a) On or about October 12, 2016 in Regina, Saskatchewan, one (1) entrant will be selected by a random draw from all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The odds of being selected as a potential winner are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received by the Sponsors. Before being declared a Winner, the selected entrant shall meet all of the eligibility requirements and be required to correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question to be administered during a pre-arranged telephone call or by e-mail, to comply with the Contest Rules and sign and return the Release (described below).

(b) SELECTED ENTRANTS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE OR E-MAIL. THE SPONSORS WILL CONTACT ALL SELECTED ENTRANTS NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 12, 2016 AT 5:00 P.M. CST AND MUST RESPOND WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS OF NOTIFICATION. Upon notification, the selected entrant must respond by telephone to the contact number provided in the notification, and the selected entrant’s response must be received by the Sponsors within forty-eight (48) hours of such notification. If the selected entrant does not respond in accordance with the Contest Rules, he/she will be disqualified and will not receive a Prize and another entrant may be selected in the Sponsors’ sole discretion until such time as an entrant satisfies the terms set out herein. The Sponsors are not responsible for the failure for any reason whatsoever of a selected entrant to receive notification or for the Sponsors to receive a selected entrant’s response.

(c) If, as a result of an error relating to the entry process, drawing or any other aspect of the Contest, there are more selected entrants than contemplated in these Contest Rules, there will be a random draw amongst all eligible Prize claimants after the Contest’s closing date to award the correct number of Prizes.

9. RELEASE. Before being declared as a Winner, the selected entrant and his/her guests will be required to execute a legal agreement and release (the “Release”) that confirms his/her: (i) eligibility for the Contest and compliance with these Contest Rules; (ii) acceptance of the Prize as offered; (iii) release of each of the Sponsors, other parties related to the Contest and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom; and (iv) grant to the Sponsors of the unrestricted right, in the Sponsors’ collective or individual discretion, to produce, reproduce, publish, reproduce, convert, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, translate, adapt and otherwise use and re-use the Winner’s and his/her guest’s name, photograph, likeness, voice and biography in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, in connection with the Contest and the promotion and exploitation thereof. The executed Release must be returned within two (2) business days of an entrant receiving verification that he/she has been selected as a Winner or the selected entrant will be disqualified and the Prize forfeited.

10. INDEMNIFICATION BY ENTRANT. By entering the Contest, entrant releases and holds Releasees harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the entrant or any other person, including personal injury, death, or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Prize, participation in the Contest, any breach of the Contest Rules, or in any Prize-related activity. The entrant agrees to fully indemnify Releasees from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Contest, without limitation.

11. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. The Sponsors assume no responsibility or liability for lost, late, unintelligible/illegible, falsified, damaged, misdirected or incomplete entries, notifications, responses, replies or any Release, or, as applicable, for any computer, online, software, telephone, hardware or technical malfunctions that may occur, including but not limited to malfunctions that may affect the transmission or non-transmission of an entry. The Sponsors are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by, as applicable, website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest. The Sponsors assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. The Sponsors are not responsible for any problems, failures or technical malfunction of, as applicable, any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, providers, computer equipment, software, e-mail, players, or browsers, on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet, at any website, or on account of any combination of the foregoing. The Sponsors are not responsible for any injury or damage to entrant or, as applicable, to any computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in this Contest. Entrant assumes liability for injuries caused or claimed to be caused by participating in the Contest, or by the acceptance, possession, use of, or failure to receive any Prize. The Sponsors assume no responsibility or liability in the event that the Contest cannot be conducted as planned for any reason, including those reasons beyond the control of the Sponsors, such as, as applicable, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or corruption of the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest and/or the Contest Website and Facebook, and/or Twitter.

12. CONDUCT. By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by the Contest Rules, which will be posted at the Contest Website throughout the Contest Period. Entrant further agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and binding in all respects. The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant found to be: (a) violating the Contest Rules; (b) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or the Contest Website (where applicable); (c) violating the terms of service, conditions of use and/or general rules or guidelines of any canada.com property or service; and/or (d) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE CONTEST WEBSITE (WHERE APPLICABLE) OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. The Winner and his/her guests must at all times behave appropriately when taking part in the event and observe the Contest Rules and any other rules or regulations in force at the location/venue. The Sponsors reserve the right to remove from the location/venue any Winner and/or guest who breaks such rules and/or fails to behave appropriately and to disqualify such Winner and/or guest.

13. PRIVACY/USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION.

(a) By participating in the Contest, entrant: (i) grants to the Sponsors the right to use his/her full name, mailing address, telephone number, e-mail address and/or age (the “Personal Information”) for

the purpose of administering the Contest, including but not limited to contacting and announcing the Winners; (ii) grants to the Sponsors the right to use his/her Personal Information for publicity and promotional purposes relating to the Contest, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, without further compensation unless prohibited by law; and (iii) acknowledges that

the Sponsors may disclose his/her Personal Information to third-party agents and service providers of any of the Sponsors in connection with any of the activities listed in (i) and (ii) above.

(b) By opting-in online you consent to Postmedia’s and any of its corporate affiliate’s use of your Personal Information to contact you to (i) promote draws, interactive features and contests similar to the Contest; (ii) promote opportunities to subscribe to Postmedia newsletters or promotional clubs; (iii) notify you about programs, special events and related products or services; and (iv) enter you into other Postmedia-sponsored draws and/or contests.

(c) By opting-in online you consent to Postmedia’s disclosure of your Personal Information to Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club so that you may be contacted to (i) promote draws, interactive features and contests similar to the Contest; (ii) promote opportunities to subscribe to newsletters or promotional clubs; (iii) notify you about programs, special events and related products or services; and (iv) enter you into other draws and/or contests.

(d) The Sponsors will use the entrant’s Personal Information only for identified purposes, and protect the entrant’s Personal Information in a manner that is consistent with the Postmedia Network Privacy Policy located at www.canada.com/aboutus/privacy.html.

14. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source code, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by Postmedia, the Sponsors and/or their affiliates as applicable. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

15. TERMINATION. The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate the Contest, in whole or in part, and/or modify, amend or suspend the Contest, and/or the Contest Rules in any way, at any time, for any reason without prior notice.

16. LAW. These are the official Contest Rules. The Contest is subject to applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. The Contest Rules are subject to change without notice in order to comply with any applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws or the policy of any other entity having jurisdiction over the Sponsors. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of the Contest Rules or the rights and obligations as between the entrant and the Sponsors in connection with the Contest shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the province of Ontario including procedural provisions without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws.

17. LANGUAGE DISCREPANCY. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

18. NO ASSOCIATION. Roughriders is not in any way associated with the programs owned or operated by Postmedia, nor are the producers or distributors of such programs associated in any way with the Contest. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Twitter. Each entrant will be providing his/her Personal Information to the Sponsors and not Facebook or Twitter.